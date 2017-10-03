Personal justification

Karnataka’s new anti-superstition Bill has made sure that vaastu and astrology don’t come within its ambit. There is a reason. According to T B Jayachandra, state law and parliamentary affairs minister, both of these qualify as science, not superstition. His contention is that universities are offering degrees in astrology. As a believer, he said, he would live for 105 years and win the next two Assembly elections.
