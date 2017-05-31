Pet peeves

Last week’s notification by the Ministry of Environment, that banned slaughter of cattle bought or sold in a livestock market, is still a talking point in bureaucratic circles, especially due to the reaction it has generated among citizens. When reminded about it, an official who has worked in the ministry in the past, said: “This is nothing. We have had representations to regulate those keeping dogs, cats and other animals as pets at homes. There have been proposals to regulate how aquariums should be maintained in homes. Imagine what would happen if notifications to that effect were issued.” It is said that most of these representations came from a particular minister who is well known for her love for animals.