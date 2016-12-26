Petronet LNG: Rising LNG prices a concern

The stock's high valuation seems to underestimate the risks of falling consumption demand

Rising spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) could spoil the party for Petronet LNG, which has been a favourite of the Street after delivering healthy volumes in the September quarter. That spot LNG prices are trading closer to two-year high levels could weigh on LNG demand in India, say analysts. This, in turn, could impact Petronet’s volumes as well as financial performance going ahead. Rising LNG prices reduces its competitiveness versus other fuels such as naphtha. In fact, high prices have already started hitting consumption demand. LNG consumption from the power sector, for ...

Sheetal Agarwal