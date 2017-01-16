Philip Newman: Gold price expected to strengthen this year

This year, we expect to see firmer prices, in large part, driven by the return of investor demand

Following the price decline in gold during the last two months of 2016, the mood in the market is understandably cautious on the yellow metal. It is important to remember, though, that most factors that boosted precious metals in the first half of 2016 are likely to remain relevant through this year. First, regardless of whether there are two or three policy rate hikes in the US, real short-term rates there will almost certainly remain negative for some time to come. Second, so will real and, in some cases, even nominal rates across some other key reserve currencies. Third, ...

Philip Newman