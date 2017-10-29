JUST IN
Focus on bank functioning
Pirate barometer

Business Standard 

The book piracy business usually focuses on self-help books, novels and thrillers. This past month has seen an unexpected addition to the roadside book marketers’ repertoire: I Do What I Do, the collection of commentary and speeches by Raghuram Rajan published in September. 

Since pirate book publishers are considered an accurate barometer of public reading tastes, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India could consider their choice a compliment of sorts.
First Published: Sun, October 29 2017. 22:36 IST

