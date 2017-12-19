Piyush Goyal moots new menu

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set about introducing regional cuisine in the canteens in Parliament. The railways runs these canteens, and Goyal approached different state “Bhavans” in Delhi to supply their state cuisine. Cuisine from a state would be served for a week when Parliament is in session. This week, Parliament canteens are serving Gujarati cuisine, which will be followed next week by cuisine from Jammu and Kashmir, and in the last week of the winter session by Odia cuisine.



However, members missed the Gujarati thali as the Gujarat Bhavan couldn’t arrange it, and had to settle for snacks only. Initially, there was some resistance from the parliamentary committee that oversees these canteens, but Goyal approached Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who welcomed the idea and cleared the proposal. Goyal also plans to introduce menu cards in trains instead of offering fixed meals, and point of sale machines to facilitate digital payments.

