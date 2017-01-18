PK gets his due

Congress haven't taken kindly to his calling the shots on key decisions

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has received much flak from the old guard in recent months. They haven’t taken kindly to his calling the shots on key decisions. On Wednesday, senior leader and former Union minister Anil Shastri, in a series of tweets, acknowledged Kishor’s contribution towards effecting the Samajwadi Party- alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Shastri said “PK”, as the strategist is known by his initials, “put Congressmen on their toes and made them run”. He added that Vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s meetings in UP were successful, well attended and the media had started taking notice of the party. “It is because of this that Akhilesh (Yadav) signalled three months ago about an alliance with the Congress,” tweeted Shastri.

