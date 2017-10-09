Playing audience

The political storm over the businesses of Jay Shah, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, has warmed the hearts not just in the Opposition camp, but also among a section of the ruling party. When asked what is the reaction of the “margdarshak mandal”, the BJP’s mentors’ group, on the issue, a party leader said the “margdarshak mandal” is currently a “darshak”, or keenly watching the events unfold before they make a move. It is an ill-kept secret within the that members of the “mentors’ group” do not enjoy a good rapport with party chief Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The “margdarshak mandal” comprises Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister and the PM.

