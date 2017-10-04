Playing hide and seek?

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad is “Twitter Baba” and is active on the social media site, but cowers when he is called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). So said the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) after Prasad sought more time from the CBI to appear before it in connection with a land-for-hotel scam. Prasad had earlier launched a Twitter tirade against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after keeping silent for a while. The central agency had lodged an FIR against Prasad and his family members in July. This is the third time Prasad has sought fresh dates from the agency. He failed to turn up for quizzing on September 11, September 25 and October 3.

