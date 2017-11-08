Playing the platform position

In 2016 we surveyed more than 500 chief strategy officers globally to understand their level of readiness to tackle digital disruption. Eighty per cent of the executives we spoke to in India conceded that digital disruption is here, and more than 90 per cent of them agreed that their industry would be disrupted at some point in the next five years, acknowledging that a proactive strategy to address it is important. Yet, one third of them stated that they were underprepared or not prepared at all. A year since, the needle has moved, but large companies still remain at risk, just ...