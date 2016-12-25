Playing with language

Sanskrit can't be made mandatory in schools

Last week, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar was forced to respond to the growing murmurs against a possible imposition of Sanskrit across schools in India in the wake of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directive to implement a three-language formula up to Class X. Under the National Education Policy, the three-language formula means students should learn a “modern” Indian language, apart from a regional language, and English. A majority of the 18,000 affiliated institutions offer the mother tongue or Hindi, English and a foreign ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment