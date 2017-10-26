JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Stay long on Nifty with stop at 10,150
Business Standard

Please the boss

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chided officials over an idea put forward by them

Business Standard 

“The boss is always right,” said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while describing how officials fall over each other to come up with workable programmes when their minister gives them an idea. Pradhan was explaining how the idea of oil companies funding start-ups took shape. Some officials were of the view that it should be part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, but were chided by the minister. “This is not CSR but business and partnership,” Pradhan said at an event where 30 memoranda of understanding were signed by 10 oil companies for funding start-ups. “I thought that if Narayana Murthy and Ratan Tata can fund innovation through personal investment, why can’t our companies do a similar thing.”
First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 22:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements