Pluralism is key

The Karnataka government’s decision to set up a panel “to design a separate state flag” has kicked up a row. Seeing it as a direct challenge to “India’s unity and integrity”, right-wing hyper-nationalists are trying to stop it. This, even though neither the Constitution nor any law expressly or obliquely prohibits a separate flag for a state. In fact, the Bommai judgment allows a state to have its own flag if it wills it. It is wrong that a separate flag should be linked to separatism or secessionism.

A high degree of autonomy or decentralisation of power is essential for the practice of “cooperative federalism”; it is not prejudicial or detrimental to Indian nationhood. The rise of “cultural nationalism”, a euphemism for chauvinist Hindutva, and the blatant imposition of Hindi undermining the importance of Kannada seem to have precipitated Kannadigas into favouring a flag of their own.

The Hindi belt does not make up India; the notion that one must be a Hindi-speaking upper caste Hindu to qualify as a complete Indian is unacceptable. The Bharatiya Janata Party must ponder whether it is a party big enough to accommodate all Indians irrespective of their disparate identities. Upholding our composite culture and giving all Indians a sense of their worth hold the key to national unity.

G David Milton Maruthancode

M G Warrier Mumbai

