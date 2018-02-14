PM Narendra Modi tweets wishes to 'birthday girl' Sushma Swaraj

-
Wednesday was External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his wishes, as did his one time rival and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Joshi. Few in the BJP enjoy the kind of popularity that Swaraj does among her political rivals.
Little wonder there were as many, if not more, Opposition leaders wishing Swaraj as there were those from her own party. For instance, the Congress, through its Twitter handle @INCIndia, wished Swaraj a "happy birthday". Swaraj thanked only Modi for his wishes.
