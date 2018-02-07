PM vs Chowdhury vs Irani over Renuka's laughter evoking Ramayan comparison

Congress MP laughed repeatedly during Narendra Modi's reply in the to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address. At one point, the chair asked her not to interrupt the PM’s speech. The PM said: “Sabhapati ji, meri aapse vinati hai Renuka ji ko kuch mat kahiye.

Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hansi sunne ka saubhagya aaj jaake mila hai (It is my request to the chair to not upbraid her. It is for the first time after the Ramayan serial that I have been fortunate to listen to such laughter)”. Later, Chowdhury said the PM made a personal remark. “What else do you expect from him? This is actually called denigrating the status of a woman,” Chowdhury said. Information and Broadcasting Minister lashed out at the Congress MP, “Is it justified that she makes indecent remarks and when those remarks are met sarcastically she makes her gender her shield?”