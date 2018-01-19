PMs, politics, governance

India’s prime ministers are a fascinating bunch. All of them have had to strike a balance between political and governance instrumentality and ideology. Viewed from that perspective, we get a very consistent set of PMs. The sole exception, perhaps, was Indira Gandhi, for whom self, family and party, came in that order.

The country was an also ran. Ideologies, if you think about it, come in three sizes: Large, Medium, and Small. If we were to categorise parties along these lines, the Communists are L, the BJP is M, and the Congress is S. The regional ...