PNB gets a lift from non-core revenue streams

Heightened focus on bad loans, as well as ramping up loan recoveries, has led to Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s asset quality inching upwards. This trend continued in December quarter (Q3). Incremental bad loans fell for the third quarter in a row sequentially at Rs 4,800 crore, the lowest in the past five quarters for the bank. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio remained largely unchanged sequentially at 13.7 per cent and has been in a tight band since June 2016 quarter. But the bank still has a long way to go and needs to sustain and improve this performance for a meaningful ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?