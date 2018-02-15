PNB Rs 114-billion fraud: When Nirav Modi tweets broke the net

The Rs 114-billion fraud at may have serious impact on the bank's books, but the twitterati had a field day with their reflections on the event.

Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, was among the first to register his angst. “Won't call myself ‘Punjab da puttar (son of Punjab)’ for a few days,” he tweeted. Film maker Shirish Kunder said, “Make in India, send it abroad. Escape from India, spend it abroad”, making an oblique reference to the manner in which jewellery designer — who had been posing for pictures with along with other business leaders at the in last month—and of Gitanjali Group, the two prime accused in the fraud, had fled the country almost a month before the Central Bureau of Investigation filed the First Information Report on the case.