PNB scam fallout: The profession of chartered accountancy under siege

Consider the following recent events which have put the profession of chartered accountancy under a considerable spotlight: The PM, at the Foundation Day meet of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) reminds the fraternity of their duty to live up to the trust reposed on them and not help people evade taxes.

The railway minister, a distinguished CA himself, says that if CAs practise honestly, the problem of corruption in the country could be eradicated. In a matter pending before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, Sebi bans one of the Big Four ...