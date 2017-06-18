TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Brands at the time of VUCA
Business Standard

Poll bounty for Bengaluru

If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city

Business Standard 

Namma Metro, Bengaluru, Metro
The newly-inaugurated Green Line of Namma Metro's Phase-1, from Sampige Road Metro Station to Yelchenahalli Metro Station, in Bengaluru.

With the Assembly elections in Karnataka due in a year, its capital city has become the cynosure of all eyes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who comes with a strong base in rural Karnataka and who has been accused of ignoring Bengaluru, the city famous for its chock-a-block roads and polluted lakes, has been launching new projects for the city almost on a daily basis. While President Pranab Mukherjee was invited to inaugurate the first phase of the metro amid much fanfare, the government announced the launch of cash cards not just for tickets to ride the metro and local buses, but also for some other government services. If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Poll bounty for Bengaluru

If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city

If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city
With the Assembly elections in Karnataka due in a year, its capital city has become the cynosure of all eyes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who comes with a strong base in rural Karnataka and who has been accused of ignoring Bengaluru, the city famous for its chock-a-block roads and polluted lakes, has been launching new projects for the city almost on a daily basis. While President Pranab Mukherjee was invited to inaugurate the first phase of the metro amid much fanfare, the government announced the launch of cash cards not just for tickets to ride the metro and local buses, but also for some other government services. If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Poll bounty for Bengaluru

If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city

With the Assembly elections in Karnataka due in a year, its capital city has become the cynosure of all eyes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who comes with a strong base in rural Karnataka and who has been accused of ignoring Bengaluru, the city famous for its chock-a-block roads and polluted lakes, has been launching new projects for the city almost on a daily basis. While President Pranab Mukherjee was invited to inaugurate the first phase of the metro amid much fanfare, the government announced the launch of cash cards not just for tickets to ride the metro and local buses, but also for some other government services. If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city.

image
Business Standard
177 22