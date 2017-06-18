Poll bounty for Bengaluru

With the Assembly elections in Karnataka due in a year, its capital city has become the cynosure of all eyes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who comes with a strong base in rural Karnataka and who has been accused of ignoring Bengaluru, the city famous for its chock-a-block roads and polluted lakes, has been launching new projects for the city almost on a daily basis. While President Pranab Mukherjee was invited to inaugurate the first phase of the amid much fanfare, the government announced the launch of cash cards not just for tickets to ride the and local buses, but also for some other government services. If political buzz can be relied on, the coming weeks promise more bounty for the city.