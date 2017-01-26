Karnataka is a year away from Assembly elections. H D Deve Gowda, former prime minister and founder of Janata Dal (Secular), appears best prepared to fight it out. Though the Bharatiya Janata Party’s B S Yeddyurappa blew the poll bugle nearly a year ago, he is struggling to unite the party, with his former deputy K S Eshwarappa openly defying his leadership. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s governance record is not something the Congress may claim to be proud of. It was no surprise that the first port of call for protesting drivers of Ola and Uber was H D Kumaraswamy, Gowda’s son and former chief minister. As the state nears the poll dates, things are unlikely to change much.
Poll wave in Karnataka already
H D Deve Gowda, former prime minister and founder of JD(S), appears best prepared to fight it out
Business Standard January 26, 2017 Last Updated at 22:32 IST
