Pollution smog-asbord

Wow, Delhi, isn’t this air unbelievable? I’m not sure if I don’t believe it more or less than I didn’t believe it last year, when exactly the same thing happened and we all walked around going, Isn’t this air unbelievable? Air Quality Index readings are at ‘Holy Crap’ most of the year, but we don’t think about it, because as long as the air is invisible and we’re not young, or sick or old, it is somebody else’s problem. Now that air is the only thing visible, and AQI readings are at ‘Only Cockroaches Will ...