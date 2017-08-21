Pool risks to push clean energy

For the past three years, much of the power sector investment in India and around the world has been in renewable energy. In 2016, renewable energy and power grids accounted for 80 per cent of the $718 billion invested globally in electricity. Yet, many investors remain wary of investing in renewable energy. This is particularly evident in developing countries, which have the largest potential for solar power and substantial potential for wind energy but are perceived as untenable markets for conservative investors. Why do clean energy investments remain risky, despite the trends? How ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?