Poor currency management: Authorities should have anticipated cash demand

Reports have come in from various parts of the country about a shortage of currency notes. In Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana, in particular, there are reports of ATMs running dry, although the phenomenon is not limited to those areas. In response to these concerns, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have issued statements intended to reassure the public.

The finance minister has said that there is enough currency in circulation. The central bank has said that there is “sufficient cash in the RBI vaults and currency chests”. Both went on to add that ...