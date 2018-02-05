Poor must benefit: Letter to BS on MSP hiked to 150% of cost

The minimum support price, at which the government purchases from farmers, has been raised to 150 per cent of the cost of producing the crops, in the 2018-19 Budget. This will hopefully improve the earnings of the farmer.

Many Indian have committed suicide since they are unable to repay the loans to the money lenders. Many have also been impoverished when their lands were appropriated for urban development, at below market prices.