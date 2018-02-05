Poor must benefit: Letter to BS on MSP hiked to 150% of cost

JUST IN
The minimum support price, at which the government purchases crops from farmers, has been raised to 150 per cent of the cost of producing the crops, in the 2018-19 Budget. This will hopefully improve the earnings of the farmer.

Many Indian farmers have committed suicide since they are unable to repay the loans to the money lenders. Many have also been impoverished when their lands were appropriated for urban development, at below market prices. ALSO READ: Budget 2018: FM Jaitley reiterates BJP's poll promise of MSP at 50% of cost The government must also set up an appropriate machinery to ensure that the benefits of the higher price actually go to the farmer. Rajendra Aneja Mumbai

