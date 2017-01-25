TRENDING ON BS
Poor patients ignored

Low doctor-patient ratio at govt hospitals might be forcing some to migrate to branded hospitals

S K Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Subir Roy begins his article, “Why is burnout high among doctors?” (January 25), with well-meaning observations, including that Indians consider their health care system to be unduly costly and riven by unethical practices. He says doctors, who play a key role in this set-up, are perceived to be one of its main beneficiaries. But has anyone tried to find out why the situation is so grim? 

Monopolistic competition among drug producers in the sector in India puts a few of them in an exploitative position in relation to patients. While Roy is worried about the high burnout rate among doctors he ignores the pathetic conditions of patients.  

The low doctor-patient ratio at government hospitals might be forcing some well-to-do people to migrate to branded, private hospitals to get personalised medical attention. However, several of these five-star “medical hotels” seem to have one purpose only: minting easy money by misguiding even the affluent class. 

No one seems to think about the poor patients. Of course, doctors should earn reasonably, but they should never exploit the ill health of patients for their own financial enrichment.
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

