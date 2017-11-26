JUST IN
Small rise in consumption will lead to a sharp increase in earnings
Business Standard

'Poor' rating

They should have also been Moody, Goenka tweeted

Business Standard 

After Standard & Poor’s stuck with its “BBB-minus” sovereign rating and “stable” outlook for India on Friday, declining to follow Moody’s recent decision to upgrade the country’s rating, many expressed their disappointment on Twitter. Industrialist Harsh Goenka was amongst those who rued the fact that the rating agency refused to change the rating while welcoming recent government initiatives such as the unveiling of an ambitious national goods and services tax (GST). “They should have also been Moody,” Goenka tweeted.
