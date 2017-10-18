Positive better than negative

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a piece of advice for the media coinciding with the festive season. He has asked scribes to give space to at least two positive stories instead of focusing only on negative stories. In an oblique reference to ally-turned-foe Lalu Prasad, the chief minister said there are people who said mindless, negative things, “which are lapped up by the media”. If negative things happen, it is the duty of the media to bring it to light but positive stories must not get overshadowed in the gloom and doom, he said, while addressing a conclave on “the new roadmap for Bihar” organised by a regional news channel.