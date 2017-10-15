Positive signals amidst the gloom

The Monetary Policy Committee held policy rates steady. The Reserve Bank of India cut growth estimates and raised inflation projections. Gross Value Added is estimated to grow at 6.7 per cent for 2017-18, a downgrade from the earlier 7.3 per cent estimate. Consumer inflation is expected to run at 4.2-4.6 per cent in the second half (October 2017-March 2018). Inflation worries centre around poor kharif estimates triggering higher food prices, farm loan waivers and the likelihood that states will hike employee salaries to line up with the seventh Pay Commission recommendations. There ...