Poster war in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha have launched a poster war to take credit for hosting the Men’s Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar that starts on December 1. While the BJP has plastered the city with posters showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing success to the participating teams, the BJD hoardings show state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (pictured) doing the honours. The BJP posters outnumber those that have been put up by the BJD. Odisha being his home state, some BJP posters also have Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s pictures. On its part, the state government has also placed big cut-outs of CM Patnaik near the Kalinga Stadium, the venue for the 10-day event.

