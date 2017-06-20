Posturing over yoga

TRENDING ON BS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday in Lucknow. Several farmer organisations have said they will also celebrate the day, but by performing shavasana, or the corpse pose, to highlight farm distress and farmer suicides. Samajwadi Party said its workers will undertake bicycle yatras to spread the message of environment conservation and healthy living. The bicycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati termed the Yoga Day celebrations a waste of public money at a time when the Modi government is pursuing policies that have caused jobless growth and people don't have enough to eat. India's missions and posts across the world will also organise the day with help from non-resident Indians and civic authorities.

