Practise what you preach

Yoga guru and FMCG marketer Ramdev became a target of Twitter ridicule when he defended the government against allegations that Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the border were served poor quality food. The issue created a furore when BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video claiming they were served substandard food on duty, leading the Prime Minister’s Office to seek a report on the matter. Ramdev criticised the jawan, saying, “I have a long association with BSF India jawans and officers. Jawans are taken care of very well. Please don’t hype unsubstantiated testimonies.” In response, a tweet suggested, “Baba, why don’t you start Border Kitchen totally handled by Patanjali. Jawans will get pure ghee and food.” Rana Ayyub, journalist and author of Gujarat Files: The Anatomy of a Cover-Up, retweeted Ramdev’s comment and added: “To prove his point, he (Ramdev) will spend a month at the border, serving the country in sub-zero temperature.”