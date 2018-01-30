Pranab makes modest mistake, says Montek was part of liberalisation trinity

launched Congress leader P Chidambaram’s book, Speaking Truth to Power, a collection of his articles, on Tuesday, at the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library in New Delhi. In his speech, Mukherjee said Chidambaram, who was a commerce minister, was one of the trinity comprising then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, and Deputy Chairman of Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who ushered in economic liberalisation under the stewardship of Mukherjee seldom gets his facts wrong.

But this time, possibly out of modesty, he did. Ahluwalia was a bureaucrat in the government then, and Mukherjee headed the Ahluwalia helmed the during the United Progressive Alliance years.