Twitter went into a tizzy twice on Wednesday: first, when the Reserve Bank of India retracted its order on deposits of Rs 5,000 and above in cash; then, when senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (pictured) defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on allegations brought against him by Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Prasad said Modi was as pure as River Ganga. This prompted many on Twitter to comment that the Modi government should forthwith stop spending money on the Namami Gange Programme to clean the river. Others posted photos of a polluted Ganga, asking whether Prasad was being facetious.
Prasad's epithet for Modi backfires
Others posted photos of a polluted Ganga, asking whether Prasad was being facetious
Business Standard December 21, 2016 Last Updated at 23:25 IST

