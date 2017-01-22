Predict the destination

The in-flight magazine of Jet Airways has an interesting section on horoscopes

The in-flight magazine of Jet Airways has an interesting section on horoscopes

The in-flight magazine of has an interesting section on horoscopes. Glancing through the predictions against different sun signs in the January edition a reader may find that besides some minor details, the major part of the projections involves travel, with suggested destinations such as Maldives, Sri Lanka and some domestic hot spots. Is this a one-off or a pattern, one might wonder.

Business Standard