The in-flight magazine of Jet Airways has an interesting section on horoscopes. Glancing through the predictions against different sun signs in the January edition a reader may find that besides some minor details, the major part of the projections involves travel, with suggested destinations such as Maldives, Sri Lanka and some domestic hot spots. Is this a one-off or a pattern, one might wonder.
Predict the destination
The in-flight magazine of Jet Airways has an interesting section on horoscopes
Business Standard January 22, 2017 Last Updated at 22:40 IST
http://mybs.in/2USh93k
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Plan now with just Rs.3000 p.m. Know more
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU