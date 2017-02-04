Premvir Das: Why India-US defence ties will endure

US interests in the IOR are likely to continue seeing India as the major regional power

Eyebrows are being raised at the amazing changes in the political environment in the United States, which have brought an entirely unexpected protagonist — Donald Trump — into play and created uncertainty around the world. With a focus on tightened immigration procedures and scrutiny of entry into the country, including those related to work, India is very much an affected party, given its footprint in IT services there. While the larger relationship and its several elements can be discussed separately, how is the changed scenario likely to impact the developing defence ...

Premvir Das