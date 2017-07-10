Preparation in full swing

The presidential election is by secret ballot and party whips don't apply. But some regional political outfits still want to guard against cross voting, and to ensure that have come up with their own strategies. The Trinamool Congress legislators, including its Members of Parliament, will vote in Kolkata despite the fact that on the day of the voting, July 17, Parliament will start its monsoon session. The Janata Dal (United), which has decided to break away from much of the Opposition to vote for the NDA's candidate, has asked it's MPs to collect at the residence of party leader Sharad Yadav and leave together for Parliament on the voting day. JD (U) MLAs will vote in Patna.