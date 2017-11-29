Preparing for Rahul?

The Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in central Delhi is getting a new coat of paint. A room dedicated to the media, which was also used for live uplinking, is being dismantled to create space for the young team that handles Gandhi’s social media strategy. Party watchers say, in all likelihood, the Congress office is getting ready for its big day. By the first week of December, the party is expected to have a new president in Rahul Gandhi. The old furniture in the office is also being replaced. The Gandhi family scion had said in an earlier occasion he wanted to “get rid of what is not needed”.

