Pricing freedom key to raising India's oil output

Easy access to energy at optimum cost is crucial for broad-based socio-economic development in any country. Dependence on imported oil has been a marked feature of the Indian economy. Digboi in Assam was the first commercially successful oilfield to be discovered anywhere in the world. It is still in operation. Despite India’s early lead in production, an estimated 52 per cent of India’s sedimentary basins are yet to be explored. Only seven of the many such known basins are currently in production. These anecdotes along with the recent geophysical surveys indicate ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?