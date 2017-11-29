Primacy of health

Enough has been discussed about India on the cusp of economic transformation and “demographic dividend” being an advantage.

While a high proportion of young population in the demographic mix has the potential to boost productivity and spur economic growth, the basic question is how far are we able to achieve this quickly and efficiently? The answer largely depends on how healthy and nutrition-ready is this demographic. Look at the extremes; billionaires at one end and hidden hunger at the other. India has the highest number of children stunted due to malnutrition at 48.2 ...