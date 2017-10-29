Principles to guide bank bailouts

Rs 1.35 trillion or Rs 2.11 trillion (Rs 1 trillion = Rs 1 lakh crore): These are large sums of money. It is hard to comprehend such large numbers. Rs 1.35 trillion is 11 per cent of the net tax revenue of the union government this year, and 100 per cent of the value for 2002-03. The first three phases of Delhi Metro added up to Rs 0.7 trillion: This decision spends twice this money. The problems of Indian banking will not end here. Economic policymakers will be posed with very big decisions on fiscal expenditures to bail out banks in the future also. What are the principles which ...