Print 'without fail'

The Publications Division has been instructed to highlight major initiatives of the Narendra Modi government as it completed three years. A recent order stated that material from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, a sister media unit of the Publications Division, should be carried in its journals “without fail”. Officials have also been told to stay in touch with Press Information Bureau officers for additional information that can be incorporated into these journals. Academic journals such as Kurukshetra and Yojana are published by the Publications Division. Usually, sectoral experts write for such magazines.