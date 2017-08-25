Privacy still a matter of perspective

When I asked the cook not to pack lunch for office, my wife wanted to know who I was meeting, my daughter asked which restaurant I would be dining in, and my son asked if I would be driving myself or taking the driver. When my wife mentioned to her friend Sarla that we were going away for a quiet weekend break, she wanted to know which hotel we would be staying in, her husband asked what discount we had been offered, and their children checked to see if we were staying in a suite or separate rooms. When my wife took my father to the hospital for a surgical procedure, my ...