Private participation key: Letter to BS on govt's national health policy

The 2017 already advocates public private participation. For the success of the new scheme wholehearted participation of private players who have even started hospitals in tier two and tier three towns is necessary. has to be cashless, as beneficiaries cannot afford initial Whether the trust or insurance mode is adopted, reimbursement to private players has to be prompt, for this as states are also to be involved submission and settlement of claims should be made possible at the district level.

Prescribed rates by the Central Health Scheme for almost all procedures exist. However, many private players find these rates to be economically unviable. It is essential to commence informed dialogues between the and private players, in which valuable inputs, from not-for-profit institutions of standing, duly adjusted, for reasonable returns, could also be considered to evolve satisfactory rates for all concerned. The identification of beneficiaries can commence on the basis of available economic data, statistics available with state insurance schemes and existing central schemes.