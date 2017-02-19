Priyanka's pitch to women voters

Priyanka capitalised on the resentment of the women voters of Rae Bareli

Congress’ star campaigner Vadra, who conducted her maiden rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Friday, tried to connect with women voters, who are miffed with the note ban. Priyanka capitalised on the resentment of the women voters of Rae Bareli and reminded them how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision had wiped off their savings. Prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka had taken umbrage at Modi’s description of the Congress as an old woman, and aimed most of her communication at the women.

