Productive day

With the Chief Justice T S Thakur (pictured) retiring on Wednesday, there was an unprecedented flow of judgments on the opening day of the Supreme Court on Monday – all 10 of them of great import. Old-timers cannot remember another day when so many important decisions came in one day. Presiding over a seven-judge bench, a majority bench with the chief justice in it ruled on the legitimacy of religion in election campaigns, another constitution bench declared illegal the use of repromulgamation of ordinance to suit the government, one upheld journalists’ right to freedom of speech and the one thumping order swept away the old team at the Board of Control for Cricket in India and made alternative arrangement to clean up cricket.