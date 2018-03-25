Promo-code panic: Surely not a wise choice of word to attract 'new clients'

A common practice used by companies to offer discounts is to give to attract customers. The promo-code is usually named around the occasion. For instance, a food delivery company may call a promo-code HOLI30 to offer a 30 per cent discount during Holi. However, things can turn opposite if the promo-code confuses people instead. When a wealth manager offered 'PANIC2018' as a promo-code to new clients amid the market meltdown, many were left amused on social media. Surely not a wise choice of a word to attract ‘new clients’. It would be worth seeing whether he managed to get as many clients as he thought he would.

Humble Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, recently posted a picture on Twitter where he was seen receiving a honorary doctorate from a university in Karnataka.

One Twitter user congratulated him for becoming Dr Mahindra, to which he replied, “Thanks, but an Honorary Doctorate doesn’t provide the right to use the title ‘Dr’”. His comments won the hearts of many as soon Twitter was flooded with praise about his humility.

Mahindra is an active user of Twitter with over 6.5 million followers.

Smoking jumbo

A video of an elephant smoking in the forests of Karnataka has left many bewildered on social media.

The video that was released by the (WCS) of India on Facebook shows an elephant picking up something from the burnt forest floor and ‘smoking’ it. Apparently, the elephant was trying to ingest ‘wood charcoal’, said a scientist at WCS.

They often get attracted towards such burning substance for their “medicinal properties”. Though such behaviour is common in the forest, it has never been documented before, said the scientist.