Protecting culture

A pro-Kannada organisation took out a march on Thursday to protest Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's scheduled visit to the city on December 31

Citizens of Bengaluru have sat on dharnas, conducted marches and resorted to many unique ways of protesting the city’s poor civic amenities. Here comes another. A pro-Kannada organisation took out a march on Thursday to protest Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's scheduled visit to the city on December 31 for a New Year's Eve show. They believe it would be an affront to the city’s culture. The organisation, under the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike banner, staged a demonstration and burnt pictures of Leone, demanding cancellation of her programme. An advertising firm has reportedly organised the show, scheduled to be held in a city hotel.
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 22:37 IST

