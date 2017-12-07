Protecting culture

Citizens of Bengaluru have sat on dharnas, conducted marches and resorted to many unique ways of protesting the city’s poor civic amenities. Here comes another. A pro-Kannada organisation took out a march on Thursday to protest Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's scheduled visit to the city on for a New Year's Eve show. They believe it would be an affront to the city’s culture. The organisation, under the Rakshana Vedike banner, staged a demonstration and burnt pictures of Leone, demanding cancellation of her programme. An advertising firm has reportedly organised the show, scheduled to be held in a city hotel.

