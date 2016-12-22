Protection of Corruption Act?

The Rajya Sabha’s proposed amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act deserve far greater attention than they have so far received. As it stands, these amendments, which enjoy cross-party support, will effectively gut the law that is supposed to provide for the prosecution of corrupt public servants. Unless drastic changes are made to this proposed version of the anti-corruption legislation, serious questions can and should be asked of the government and whether it is serious in its claims to have brought down high-level corruption effectively. The existing Prevention of ...