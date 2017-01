The protest against demonetisation has taken a “dramatic” turn in the state of West Bengal. Artistes at a drama festival in the state opened their show with a short play demonstrating the ills of demonetisation after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged them to take an anti-demonetisation stance. The artistes at the “Jatra Utsav” later clarified they were actually suffering: the number of bookings for their shows have taken a hit after the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last November.